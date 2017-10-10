Seema Kohli Collaborates With Fdci To Present Tatvamasi At AIFW

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced its collaboration with acclaimed artist Seema Kohli for the spring-summer edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) 2018.Kohli has conceptualized an installation titled "Tatvamasi- The Other Self" derived from Vedic beej mantra. It expresses the basic concept of seeing one's own self in the other. As an artist, she felt the need to initiate harmony through different mediums of art."I'm delighted to showcase my work Tatvamasi at a prestigious platform like Amazon India Fashion Week. This is a landmark edition for FDCI and since the theme of this season is a celebration, I feel in today's social scenario it is imperative that we celebrate ourselves in another and reflect oneself in another to create an interpersonal feeling of oneness and inclusiveness."My installation here highlights the basic concept of celebrating the other," said Kohli, a senior multi-media artist, and sculptor.Speaking on the collaboration, Sunil Sethi, President FDCI, said: "Art and Fashion have always had a close relationship. Tatvamasi by Seema Kohli is a landmark installation that celebrates beside other things the 30th edition of FDCI's India Fashion Week. I'm glad to have a senior and celebrated artist like her take our message forward through this brilliant work."