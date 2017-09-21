Selena Gomez: Fashion's Latest Icon

It has been a big year for Selena Gomez, who has somehow found the time to juggle the release of her Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" with the launch of new music, a budding relationship with The Weeknd all the while dealing with health issues caused by lupus. As if that wasn't enough, she has also carved out a space for herself as one of the fashion industry's key players.This week the star was unveiled as the latest face of Puma, in a two-year deal that will see her front campaigns for the sportswear giant, beginning with the upcoming Phenom women's footwear launch, but also collaborate on fashion designs."PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion," she said of her new business partner. "It's amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I'm excited to be a part of it."But it isn't the only fashion movement she is currently part of. Late last year she was snapped up by US heritage brand Coach as an ambassador, starring in the label's Fall 2017 campaign. Earlier this summer, ‘Coach x Selena Gomez' -- a capsule collection comprising multiple leather pieces including the ‘Selena Grace' bag -- was launched. The Selena Grace featured personal touches from the singer and actress, including an internal storypatch bearing the empowering message "To be you is to be strong," and the adage "Love yourself first" embossed on the bottom of the bag.Gomez has been a fashion darling for some time, so her rise to the top seems like a natural evolution. In April 2017 she graced the cover of American Vogue, and in 2016 she became the face of Louis Vuitton. Her high profile red carpet appearances and subtle but striking image transformation have helped her navigate the path from child star to bona fide fashion icon with flawless poise, and her appeal is evidenced by her status as the most-followed person on Instagram, with 127 million followers.