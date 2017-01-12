Sephora Launches New Program to Boost Women Entrepreneurship

Sephora is expanding its 'Sephora Stands' initiative to empower women for 2017.

The global beauty retailer has launched an application process for its 'Sephora Accelerate' program in the new categories of sustainability and technology. The program aims to boost the number of female entrepreneurs in the beauty industry and help them grow their businesses, via bootcamps, long-term mentoring, and networking opportunities. Sephora's goal is to support more than 50 socially-conscious, female-led beauty businesses 2020, and to that end, the application process for technology and sustainability businesses relevant to the industry is now open.

The LVMH brand will also launch a new initiative called 'Brave Beauty in the Face of Cancer', which aims to support patients living with the disease. The course will be part of its 'Classes for Confidence' project -- a series of complimentary in-store sessions led by the brand's employees, aimed at helping people facing difficult personal situations by teaching them makeup techniques in a supportive environment. Last year, 136 stores across the US teamed up with local non-profit organizations to help people looking to enter the workforce, and the initiative is set to widen its horizons for the coming year. 'Brave Beauty in the Face of Cancer' will consist of a 90-minute, hands-on class tailored to dealing with the specific visible side effects of cancer treatment.

Founded in 2016 in the US, Sephora Stands has provided over 300 hours of mentorship and over 200 'classes for confidence' via its two programs over the past 12 months.

"We're incredibly proud of what Sephora Stands has accomplished in its first year -- it's inspiring and motivating," said Corrie Conrad, Sephora's Head of Social Impact. "The new components of the program in 2017 are a direct result of the feedback we received from our Sephora Accelerate Fellows, our employees, and our partners and participants in Classes for Confidence."