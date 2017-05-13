X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Shah Rukh Khan and His Son AbRam Are Twinning In White, See Pics
The fact that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father cannot be denied. And anyone, even a little acquainted with Shah Rukh's social media accounts, would know how obsessed he's with his kids. He is often snapped with his elder kids Aryan and Suhana but it's his youngest, AbRam, who catches the fancy of many.
In one such recent appearance, the father-son duo was snapped at the airport. Dressed in a white t-shirt and casual cargo pants, Shah Rukh looked like the perfect father while holding the adorable AbRam in his arms.
It wasn't just their colour-coordinated outfits, but also the similar hairstyles, that made it look as if they were actually twinning!
First Published: May 13, 2017, 3:33 PM IST
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Is Captain Of Ricky Ponting's All-time IPL XI
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Shows Age Is Just A Number, Again
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious
- Alien: Covenant Movie Review: A Gripping Dose of Nostalgia That Scares You