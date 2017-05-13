Shah Rukh Khan and His Son AbRam Are Twinning In White, See Pics

The fact that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father cannot be denied. And anyone, even a little acquainted with Shah Rukh's social media accounts, would know how obsessed he's with his kids. He is often snapped with his elder kids Aryan and Suhana but it's his youngest, AbRam, who catches the fancy of many.

In one such recent appearance, the father-son duo was snapped at the airport. Dressed in a white t-shirt and casual cargo pants, Shah Rukh looked like the perfect father while holding the adorable AbRam in his arms.

Image: Yogen Shah

It wasn't just their colour-coordinated outfits, but also the similar hairstyles, that made it look as if they were actually twinning!