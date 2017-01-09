Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's Recent Gift To AbRam Will Make You Jealous
Image: Twitter/ Shah Rukh Khan's fan page.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have always pampered their kids, but their youngest AbRam the most. The latest proof of this is the tree house, in Mannat, exclusively designed for the little one.
Gauri shared the pictures of the adorable tree house, complete with rooms and stairs, on her Instagram account.
The wooden house is designed by Sabu Cyril.
In one of the pictures, little AbRam is seen strolling around in the newly-built house.
Recommended For You
- Not a happy MaharajaAir India is the 'Third-worst' Airline in the World
- trolledVirender Sehwag's Troll Falls Flat on the Face
- NOKIA COMEBACKAfter Nokia 6 Launch, Budget Nokia E1 Android Nougat Smartphone Leaked
- CLEARING THE AIRMS Dhoni Was Never Asked to Quit As Captain: MSK Prasad
- Bebo's the bestKoffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor Steals Sonam's Thunder in the Next Episode