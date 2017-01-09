»
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's Recent Gift To AbRam Will Make You Jealous

News18.com

First published: January 9, 2017, 2:18 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Image: Twitter/ Shah Rukh Khan's fan page.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have always pampered their kids, but their youngest AbRam the most. The latest proof of this is the tree house, in Mannat, exclusively designed for the little one.

Gauri shared the pictures of the adorable tree house, complete with rooms and stairs, on her Instagram account.

The wooden house is designed by Sabu Cyril.

Adorable Tree house executed by Sabu Cyril ,for our little one ....

A photo posted by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

In one of the pictures, little AbRam is seen strolling around in the newly-built house.

A photo posted by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

