Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 17 And Gauri Khan Can't Wait To Party

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan turns a year older today and mother Gauri couldn’t have been more excited. Gauri Khan took to instagram and twitter and expressed her happiness and wrote, “Birthday girl.” She shared another picture on Sunday and added, “Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday..” While the second picture is a candid click, the first picture seems to be from a photoshoot and Suhana looks beautiful and comfortable in front of the camera.

See Suhana's adorable pictures shared by mom Gauri Khan:

Birthday Girl ❤️... Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 21, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday.. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 21, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

In the past, there have been several parties that have taken place in the Mannat mansion. So that is a sorted scene. What we are curious though, is to know if bro Aryan will make it for the birthday.

Now that Gauri is busy preparing to throw the perfect birthday bash for Suhana, we wish the young lady a very happy birthday!