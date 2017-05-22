DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 17 And Gauri Khan Can't Wait To Party
Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan turns a year older today and mother Gauri couldn’t have been more excited. Gauri Khan took to instagram and twitter and expressed her happiness and wrote, “Birthday girl.” She shared another picture on Sunday and added, “Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday..” While the second picture is a candid click, the first picture seems to be from a photoshoot and Suhana looks beautiful and comfortable in front of the camera.
See Suhana's adorable pictures shared by mom Gauri Khan:
In the past, there have been several parties that have taken place in the Mannat mansion. So that is a sorted scene. What we are curious though, is to know if bro Aryan will make it for the birthday.
Now that Gauri is busy preparing to throw the perfect birthday bash for Suhana, we wish the young lady a very happy birthday!
Recommended For You
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Aaradhaya Steals the Thunder From Mom Aishwarya at Cannes 2017
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Volkswagen Ameo Diesel Automatic Review
- Mubarakan Poster: Arjun, Anil Kapoor Promise Double Dose of Madness