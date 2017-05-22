X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 17 And Gauri Khan Can't Wait To Party

shifa khan | IANS

Updated: May 22, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan turns a year older today and mother Gauri couldn’t have been more excited. Gauri Khan took to instagram and twitter and expressed her happiness and wrote, “Birthday girl.” She shared another picture on Sunday and added, “Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday..” While the second picture is a candid click, the first picture seems to be from a photoshoot and Suhana looks beautiful and comfortable in front of the camera.

See Suhana's adorable pictures shared by mom Gauri Khan:

Birthday Girl ❤️... Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Celebrations for tomorrow #happy birthday..

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

In the past, there have been several parties that have taken place in the Mannat mansion. So that is a sorted scene. What we are curious though, is to know if bro Aryan will make it for the birthday.

Now that Gauri is busy preparing to throw the perfect birthday bash for Suhana, we wish the young lady a very happy birthday!

First Published: May 22, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
