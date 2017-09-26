Shahid Joins Kangana As Reebok India Ambassador

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was on Monday announced brand ambassador of Reebok India at an event here. He is joining Bollywood's "Queen" Kangana Ranaut -- his co-star from "Rangoon" -- to endorse it.Shahid, along with Silvia Tallon, Senior Marketing Director, Reebok India, inaugurated a new store of the brand at Brigade Road here."Bangalore (Bengaluru) has a great electrifying vibe and it is always amazing to be back here. I am thrilled to associate with Reebok India as their brand ambassador and join them here today for the launch of their flagship store," Shahid said in a statement."I think my synergies with Reebok match as we both understand and endorse the need to be fit -- physically, socially and mentally. I can tell you all from my experience that that fitness is not a one-time thing, it's a lifelong commitment to yourself and your body," he added.The actor captivated audiences through his performance, which consisted of high-energy fitness routines and some engagement with the crowd present.According to Tallon, Shahid makes a perfect fit to endorse the brand as he "is someone who truly understands the meaning and importance of fitness in one's life"."His commitment to fitness is unmatched and he is an inspiration to one and all," he added.