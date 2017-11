Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who recently made headlines for their debut appearance together on a magazine's cover , have been spending some quality together. Both the actor and his beloved wife took to Instagram to share photos before heading out to attend a wedding in the capital.Dressed in a monochrome suit and sporting a well -groomed beard and neatly done hair, Shahid looked dapper as he posed for the cameras with Mira.Take a look.Credit: @ Mira Rajput Kapoor And while Shahid, after doing away with his Maharawal Ratan Singh look, was a sight for sore eyes, it was Mira who actually grabbed eyeballs for looking elegantly royal as ever.Styled by Anisha Jain, Mira was dressed in a fresh off the runway Nachiket Barve outfit which included a Trellis Filigree embroidered jacket with a burgundy red scallop lehenga. Mira paired her attire with statement earrings and opted for a neat half hair to complete her look.Whilst sharing the image on Instagram, Mira captioned it, "Always stand tall @nachiketbarve @shriharidiagems @theanisha (sic)."Take a look.Credit: @ Mira Rajput Kapoor Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati which is lated for release on December 1.