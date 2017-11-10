GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding

Shahid-Mira looked like the perfect royal couple as the duo stepped out to attend a wedding in the capital.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:November 10, 2017, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Shahid Kapoor)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who recently made headlines for their debut appearance together on a magazine's cover, have been spending some quality together. Both the actor and his beloved wife took to Instagram to share photos before heading out to attend a wedding in the capital.

Dressed in a monochrome suit and sporting a well -groomed beard and neatly done hair, Shahid looked dapper as he posed for the cameras with Mira.

Take a look.

Credit: @Mira Rajput Kapoor

And while Shahid, after doing away with his Maharawal Ratan Singh look, was a sight for sore eyes, it was Mira who actually grabbed eyeballs for looking elegantly royal as ever.

Styled by Anisha Jain, Mira was dressed in a fresh off the runway Nachiket Barve outfit which included a Trellis Filigree embroidered jacket with a burgundy red scallop lehenga. Mira paired her attire with statement earrings and opted for a neat half hair to complete her look.

Whilst sharing the image on Instagram, Mira captioned it, "Always stand tall @nachiketbarve @shriharidiagems @theanisha (sic)."

Take a look.

Credit: @Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati which is lated for release on December 1.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES