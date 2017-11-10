Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding
Shahid-Mira looked like the perfect royal couple as the duo stepped out to attend a wedding in the capital.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Shahid Kapoor)
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who recently made headlines for their debut appearance together on a magazine's cover, have been spending some quality together. Both the actor and his beloved wife took to Instagram to share photos before heading out to attend a wedding in the capital.
Dressed in a monochrome suit and sporting a well -groomed beard and neatly done hair, Shahid looked dapper as he posed for the cameras with Mira.
Take a look.
Credit: @Mira Rajput Kapoor
And while Shahid, after doing away with his Maharawal Ratan Singh look, was a sight for sore eyes, it was Mira who actually grabbed eyeballs for looking elegantly royal as ever.
Styled by Anisha Jain, Mira was dressed in a fresh off the runway Nachiket Barve outfit which included a Trellis Filigree embroidered jacket with a burgundy red scallop lehenga. Mira paired her attire with statement earrings and opted for a neat half hair to complete her look.
Whilst sharing the image on Instagram, Mira captioned it, "Always stand tall @nachiketbarve @shriharidiagems @theanisha (sic)."
Take a look.
Credit: @Mira Rajput Kapoor
Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati which is lated for release on December 1.
