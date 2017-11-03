Shahid-Mira's Regal Avatar in this Photoshoot Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
This marks Shahid Kapoor and Mira rajput's debut appearance together on a magazine cover.
File photo of the couple. Pic via Yogen Shah.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife, 'the girl from another world' Mira Rajput Kapoor, featured together on a magazine cover for the first time ever and they sure are killing it.
While Shahid looks suave on the cover of Hello! magazine's November issue, it's Mira who is actually grabbing all the eyeballs and praises for looking absolutely stunning on her debut magazine cover appearance.
On the cover, Shahid is seen embracing Mira while the duo look into the camera in the picture-perfect pose. And while it is difficult to get your eyes off Shahid, it is Mira who blows you away with her sense of style and confidence on the cover.
Mira looks mesmerising in a pista green brocade blouse which she teamed with a hot pink silk lehenga. Statement necklace, an armband and a matching bangle, tresses done in soft curls with center parting and an infectious smile rounded off her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shahid Kapoor
In another picture from the same photoshoot, Mira is seen lying on a couch looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a peach brocade lehenga paired with an off-white silk blouse featuring a plunging neckline. A choker necklace, studded bangle, no earrings, perfect makeup and wavy hair rounded off her look.
Mira looked like an epitome of perfection as she struck the right balance between contemporary and traditional with her choice of attire.
Take a look.
Credit: @Shahid Kapoor
Here are some other images from the photoshoot. Take a look.
Credit: @HELLO! India
Credit: @Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor got married in 2015 and welcomed their first daughter Misha in August 2016.
On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, essaying the role of King of Chittor, Maharawal Ratan Singh.
