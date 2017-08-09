Shawn Mendes Took Long to Make His Perfect Fragrance

Singer Shawn Mendes spent a "long time" perfecting his fragrance because he wanted to create a "happy medium".The 19-year-old who has launched his debut scent titled Shawn Mendes Signature, says he took his time creating the unisex product. He says he has no doubt his product will be a hit with his customers, reports people.com."It took a long time. I had to find this happy medium," he said."For me personally, I have smelled some women's perfume and said, 'I would wear that'. I'm sure a lot of women will smell my cologne and be like, 'Wow, that's awesome. I would wear that too.' I've always thought of it as this is something that smells good," he said.Mendes said the cosmetic product was inspired by a cream he bought in Brazil, which had a "tropical" scent with a "musky" hint.