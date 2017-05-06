X

Shilpa Shetty Finds a New Yoga Ally In Hollywood Actress Goldie Hawn

News18.com

Updated: May 6, 2017, 12:25 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Finds a New Yoga Ally In Hollywood Actress Goldie Hawn
Image: Instgram/ Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently met popular Hollywood actress Goldie Hawn in London. The two instantly bonded over their shared interest in Yoga and healthy lifestyles.

Shilpa, who's currently in London, took to Instagram and shared a photo from their meeting. She shared that two got involved in an 'invigorating conversation' and that the two are "connected by the soul".

"Lovvveeed meeting u @officialgoldiehawn, such an invigorating convo. Totally agree with all you said, we are connected by the soul. Can't wait for u to come to Mumbai #soulconnection #yoga #allheart #friendswithnobenefits," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Shilpa has always endorsed the need for a healthy lifestyle in today's fast-paced world and it looks like she has now found a new ally in Goldie.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 12:25 PM IST
