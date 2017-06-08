Shilpa Shetty Kundra Birthday Special: 5 Times The Actress Donned Sarees And Won Our Hearts

There is no denying the fact that actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is of one the hottest and fittest B-town mommies. While on one hand her tall frame, perfect figure, flawless skin combined with her confident personality makes her look gorgeous each time, on the other, her dedication towards health and fitness keeps her young both at heart and mind.

The 41-year-old star who tied the knot with London-based entrepreneur Raj Kundra in 2009, has seldom gone wrong with her fashion selections. From elaborate gowns, ethnic attires, casuals to chic summer dresses, Shilpa's sartorial choices have been spot on. Apart from all other outfits, the one attire that the actress can really pull off extremely well is the traditional Indian drape.

Time and again she has slayed the saree game and made heads turn with her stunning public appearances. The elegance, panache and confidence with which the actress dons the traditional Indian six-yard has no match.

Here are five times the ravishing actress sported sarees and totally had us going gaga over her killer looks.

Shilpa looked ethereal and glamorous dolled up in a Manish Malhotra saree and statement necklace, bracelet and ring by Renu Oberoi for a friend's wedding.

Attending a dear friends wedding,dolled up in @manishmalhotra05 sari with @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery .#weddingdiaries #white#tassels #glam A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:58am PST

No one can do belted sarees better than the actress. Shilpa looked lovely sporting a Shantanu Nikhil number that featured a belt for a modern twist. The actress sported the saree at an awards function. In fact, even her beautiful hairdo and spot on makeup and accessories deserve a mention here.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Shilpa stunned in a Manish Malhotra saree that she donned for a charity event she had organised with British boxer Amir Iqbal Khan to raise funds for orphans.

Wearing @manishmalhotra05 with earrings from @anmoljewellers for my first charity event with @amirkingkhan for #ssfcare #orphanaidproject #gratitude #karma #london A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

The B-town diva looked flawless dressed in a Raw Mango saree. While Shilpa exuded elegance and grace in the beautiful outfit, the vibrant colours of the traditional Indian attire accentuated her look

In Goa ready for a Brand endorsement event styled by @sanjanabatra. Tap for credits😬My South Indian genes seem to have a bias towards this style😬😍#workmode #brandendorsement #saristory #volini A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 18, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The 41-year-old star showed up in a Amit Agarwal one-shoulder upcycled vintage banarasi brocade saree gown at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards held in Mumbai. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the gorgeous actress glammed up her look with metallic draped corset blouse, silver jewelry by Silver Streak, signature hairstyle and minimal makeup. The side trail of the outfit was the perfect detail to give it the saree-gown look.