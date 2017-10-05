GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Stunning In A Monisha Jaising Drape Saree; See Pic

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's stylish -pre-draped saree look will give you major style goals.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:October 5, 2017, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Stunning In A Monisha Jaising Drape Saree; See Pic
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress, entrepreneur, television reality show judge, fitness enthusiast, a doting mother and a loving wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been playing all these roles all at once efficiently for past so many years. And among the many roles that the star plays, the one other title that she has to live up to each day is that of a fashion icon.

The 42-year-old B-town beauty, who recently appeared at the grand premiere of the dance reality show that she is currently judging on Sony TV, looked beautiful in a millennial pink Monisha Jaising drape saree which had an interesting waist-belt like embellished detail.

Shilpa, who has on more than one occasion impressed the fashion police and onlookers with her stylish saree looks, did so this time too. The star flaunting her svelte figure in the beautifully crafted draped saree and pulled off the look with great panache.

The actress teamed her soothing coloured pre-draped saree with a black blouse, perfect makeup and accessorized her look with black and silver choker, bracelet, ring. The diva left her tresses open with center parting.

Take a look.

Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra

We approve of Shilpa's stylish saree look. What about you? Do let us know in the comments section below.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Slams CPM Over Poor Medical Facilities in Kerala

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES