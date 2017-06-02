Shilpa's Stylish Spin To The Traditional Banarasi Saree Is Spot On, See Pic

Actress Shilpa Shetty has always set the bar high when it comes to fashion. Her hourglass figure, confident personality and spot on sartorial choices can be attributed for the actress showing up looking perfect each time.

Shilpa has always been a show stealer and she leaves no stone unturned in wowing her onlookers, fashion lovers and connoisseurs with her classy yet edgy dressing sense. And this time too it wasn't any different.

The 41-year-old star who was felicitated at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Thursday evening in Mumbai, showed up in a one-shoulder upcycled vintage banarasi brocade saree gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the gorgeous actress glammed up her look with metallic draped corset blouse, silver jewelry by Silver Streak, signature hairstyle and minimal makeup. The side trail of the outfit was the perfect detail to give it the saree-gown look.

The actress looked stunning and super chic in the attire and also gave us some lessons into doing our sarees in an unconventional way.

Take a look.

A post shared by Sanjana Batra (@sanjanabatra) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

A post shared by Silver Streak (@silverstreakstore) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

We would like to see more of Shilpa donning unconventional looks and setting high fashion standards!