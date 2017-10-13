GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shraddha Shashidhar To Represent India At Miss Universe

Shraddha will compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2017, 8:16 AM IST
Shraddha Shashidhar To Represent India At Miss Universe
(L-R) 2nd runner-up Apeksha Porwal, Miss Diva 2017 Winner Shraddha Shashidhar and Miss Diva Supranational 2017 Winner Peden Ongmu Namgyal pose for the cameras during the 'Miss Diva 2017' finale event at Sahara Star hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Shraddha Shashidhar, who hails from Bengaluru, was crowned Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2017 by actor Shahid Kapoor here. She will compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant on November 26 in the US.

Shahid crowned Shraddha the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2017 on Wednesday, read a statement.

Peden Ongmu Namgyal (Sikkim) was crowned Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Supranational 2017, and Apeksha Porwal (Mumbai) as Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017.

The judges' panel included the likes of former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta, actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Kabir Khan, boxing champion Vijender Singh and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.

"It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners in their own right, however, there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from 15 divas who were all very talented and promising," said Lara.

