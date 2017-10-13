Shraddha Shashidhar To Represent India At Miss Universe
Shraddha will compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.
(L-R) 2nd runner-up Apeksha Porwal, Miss Diva 2017 Winner Shraddha Shashidhar and Miss Diva Supranational 2017 Winner Peden Ongmu Namgyal pose for the cameras during the 'Miss Diva 2017' finale event at Sahara Star hotel in Vile Parle, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Shraddha Shashidhar, who hails from Bengaluru, was crowned Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2017 by actor Shahid Kapoor here. She will compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant on November 26 in the US.
Shahid crowned Shraddha the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2017 on Wednesday, read a statement.
Peden Ongmu Namgyal (Sikkim) was crowned Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Supranational 2017, and Apeksha Porwal (Mumbai) as Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017.
The judges' panel included the likes of former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta, actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Kabir Khan, boxing champion Vijender Singh and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.
"It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners in their own right, however, there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from 15 divas who were all very talented and promising," said Lara.
Shahid crowned Shraddha the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Miss Universe India 2017 on Wednesday, read a statement.
Peden Ongmu Namgyal (Sikkim) was crowned Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva - Supranational 2017, and Apeksha Porwal (Mumbai) as Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017.
The judges' panel included the likes of former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta, actor Rajkummar Rao, filmmaker Kabir Khan, boxing champion Vijender Singh and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.
"It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners in their own right, however, there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from 15 divas who were all very talented and promising," said Lara.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vikas Gupta's Brother Siddharth Slams Contestants on Gay Remark
- Diwali 2017 – Top Discounts And Offers on Cars: Maruti, Renault, Honda And More
- Sharmila Tagore Accepts Excellence in Cinema Award, Wants Women To Bag Stronger Roles
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer