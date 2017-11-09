Simon Cowell's 'Workaholic' Lifestyle Worried Mom
Music mogul Simon Cowell's late mother Julie Brett was always worried about his unhealthy lifestyle.
(Photo: Reuters)
Earlier this week, Simon was forced to skip "The X Factor" live shows after he passed out at his London home. His brother Tony says that Brett, who passed away, aged 89, in 2015, had concerns about Simon's "workaholic" ways, reports mirror.co.uk.
"Our mum, Julie, was always worried about his health and desperately tried to get him to ease off. Basically, he's a workaholic," Tony told Best magazine.
Tony called on his brother to pay more attention to his own health for the sake of his three-year-old son Eric, who he has with his long-term partner Lauren Silverman.
