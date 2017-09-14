Simran: Kangana Ranaut Goes Quirky, Classy And Chic During The Film's Promotion
Kangana Ranaut, who has been basking in the love of thousands of people after her hit films Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film Simran.
(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah)
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, whose upcoming film Simran is among the most awaited movies this year, has been on a fashionable promotional spree before the big theatrical release of the comedy-drama. The 30-year-old actress, who has been basking in the love of thousands of people after her hit films Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film.
From interviews, public appearances at colleges to featuring in a full-fledged song by comedy group AIB, Kangana is doing it all to make Simran a success at the box-office. And during this promotional process, the B-town beauty was seen sporting a varied range of modish outfits - jumpsuit, saree, dress, shirt and a skirt - flaunting her fearless fashion sense and pulling each garment off like a true diva.
There is certainly no denying the fact that Kangana is the ultimate style chameleon since the actress can fit into any ensemble and carry it off with ease and panache. This time too, it wasn't any different. Kangana looked her stylish best in all the garments she sported during the promotional spree and while some of the outfits were bold and daring, others accentuated the star's looks as she showed off her sophisticated fashion sensibilities.
Here's a look at what Kangana Ranaut wore during Simran promotions.
Kangana began her Simran promotional tour with a black Ulyana Sergeenko dress that featured long sleeves and a lace bodice underneath. The 'Queen of Bollywood' teamed the outfit with black pumps, minimum makeup, no accessories and voluminous curls to complete her look.
The actress certainly looked bold and beautiful as she landed in the capital for her first round of interviews for her upcoming film Simran.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kangana looked chic in Roksanda colour-block jumpsuit.
Dressed in a nude coloured, V-neck top that featured a knot at the waist and pleats descending down till the actress's ankles and teal pants, Kangana flaunted her fashionable self like a pro. The star upped the fashion quotient by opting for a top knot, minimal makeup and no accessories to complete her look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Sarees are Kangana's go-to outfit. We have often seen her flaunt the six-yard wonder at airports like she was on a runway. The ease with which she sports a saree and just how elegantly she pulls it off, is proof that Kangana is extremely comfortable in the quintessential Indian outfit.
During one of her promotional interviews, Kangana looked like a dream as she was snapped sporting aqua coloured, floral, hand painted Sabyasachi saree. The actress teamed the attire with traditional Indian juttis, a low bun, statement earring and minimal makeup to round off her look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Kangana slayed in a striped Fendi outfit at a photoshoot for her upcoming film Simran. Black Givenchy boots, high ponytail and on point makeup rounded off the diva's look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Dressed in a red and white one-shoulder top featuring a choker neckline teamed with off-white wide-bottom pants, Kangana wowed onlookers with her sartorial choice. Red pumps, tresses tied neatly, no accessories and as usual subtle makeup rounded off the actress's look.
The actress sure looked like a boss girl, flaunting her attitude and style in one perfect picture.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Kangana went bold and fearless and took a great fashion risk when she came dressed in a dandy print pyjama set for the launch of the song 'Single Rehne De' from the film Simran. But, the actress pulled off the cartoon printed outfit with so much confidence and attitude that it totally impressed the fashion police and onlookers alike. The diva teamed her outfit with a pair of gold platform footwear, minimal make-up and had hair tied in a ponytail to complete the look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Kangana looked uber chic dressed in a white graphic t-shirt, courtesy YSL, and a light yellow Prabal Gurung skirt featuring a thigh-high side slit. Her natural curls, black footwear and a bright smile is what rounded off her look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Styled by Ami Patel, Kangana exuded oriental vibes in a ready-to-wear- Pakistani palazzo suit by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. A top knot and on point makeup featuring a winged eye liners accentuated the star's look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
The Queen actor looked lovely and fresh as a daisy in a Dolce and Gabbana floral printed knee-length dress. Her tresses tied in a bun with a floral tiara on it looked beautiful on the star. Flat footwear by Chanel and subtle makeup with no accessories finished off Kangana's look.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Kangana's fashion sense is something that comes innately to her. And every time the actress has stepped out, she has impressed with her sartorial choices. This time too, the actress turned heads in a colour-block Bibhu Mohapatra outfit.
The full-sleeved, three-toned dress featuring black and blush pink on the top and tangerine from waist down, accentuated the actress's curves. The well-fitted ensemble was teamed with black pumps, subtle makeup and a low bun.
Credit: @Ami Patel
Kangana looked sexy as she sported an unconventional, casual yet formal look - a millennial pink blazer with white lapels teamed with a graphic t-shirt, and black trousers with thigh-high slit featuring adjustable zippers, during one of the promotional events for her film Simran.
Credit: @Ami Patel
The 30-year-old actress looked like 'little miss sunshine' in a yellow Gauri and Nainika yellow outfit that featured a pleated hem and balloon sleeves. Nude pumps, no accessories and minimal makeup completed the diva's look for the event.
Credit: @Ami Patel
