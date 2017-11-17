Sinful Colors Launches Makeup Line With The Help Of Vanessa Hudgens

Nail polish brand Sinful Colors is making a move on the cosmetics industry with its debut makeup line, which will be fronted by Vanessa Hudgens.The Hollywood star will act as the global color collaborator for the new Sinful Colors Cosmetics, WWD reports.The beauty collection, which launches Thursday on Amazon.com, comprises 18 pieces, with more set to roll out at a later date. According to Instagram, where the brand has been teasing the new project over the past few days, the products will include a ‘Diva' colorful mascara, a series of ‘Shady Babe' creamy metallic eyeshadows, and shimmering brow products. A highlighter stick and several gel eyeliners in unicorn and mermaid-themed hues will also feature in the lineup. Each product will be priced at less than $7, in line with the brand's fun yet affordable approach to beauty."Vanessa is the perfect global color collaborator for SinfulColors -- she's not afraid to express herself or take risks," Siobhan McCarthy, global marketing, senior director for Sinful Colors, told WWD. "She has a love of beauty and is amazingly creative."Sinful Colors is not the only nail brand branching out into makeup this fall -- British manicure label Nails Inc recently made the same move, launching its new color cosmetics line INC.redible earlier this month. The brand has focused on lip products for its debut collection, unveiling a series of highly pigmented lip glosses, metallic lip paints, lipsticks and ‘lip quenchers'.