Size Zero Is Like The Walking Dead: Grace Jones

Singer and former model Grace Jones believes size zero in the fashion world is not "sexy at all", and that it is similar to "walking dead".Jones told The Guardian: "I'm glad I'm not doing it now (modeling). I'd probably be dead. Everybody's so skinny. Size zero is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all."When I modelled, I would normally be a model size six, eight, though my shoulders are wide, it's hard to make them fit into things."On her own fashion choices, she said: "Now I can't get into model sizes, because they're really small. When it comes to fashion, I'm loyal. I love Issey Miyake, Alaïa, Kenzo, Philip Treacy."I'm going to open a foundation in my mom's name, teaching sewing and creating fashion."Jones is currently finishing off her eleventh studio album and has a documentary coming out about her called "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami". It is directed by Sophie Fiennes.