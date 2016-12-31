Skincare Mistakes That Men Should Avoid

Avoid common skincare mistakes that most guys make by skipping foaming shave cream and saying no to one soap bar for everything, says an expert.

Josh Meyer, co-founder and CEO of Brickell Men's Products (mens' skin care and grooming brand), pointed out a few mistakes and ways to fix them:

One soap for everything: Face skin is the most sensitive and has unique skincare needs. Washing your body and face with the same soap is not a good idea.

Start by using a natural face wash for men with organic ingredients. A face wash with activated charcoal is a good option. It removes bacteria and dirt without harsh chemicals that can cause long term damage to your skin.

Ditch your old soap bar and go with a natural soap bar or body wash for men instead.

Your shave routine might cause skin irritation: Foaming shave cream is no good for your skin. It does a poor job of protecting your skin and lubricating your razor. The air bubbles that you call foam do almost nothing to keep your face irritation-free.

Upgrade to a lotion based no-foam shave cream for men instead. You will notice the difference immediately. Using a high-quality shave cream means less redness, fewer ingrown hairs, and minimal skin irritation or itchiness.

Always finish up with a natural aftershave. It should not contain alcohol. So pick up an aftershave with healing, calming ingredients instead.

Using face wash for men twice daily is essential: But that doesn't mean that face moisturiser for men isn't just as important. Most men should be using moisturiser every time they wash their faces.

Not using an SPF: Many factors can lead to dry skin, but the sun is by far the number one offender.

Always use sun protection. Make it a part of your routine - right after your moisturiser. Choose a sunscreen rated SPF 15 or higher.