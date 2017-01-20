Skincare routine for grooms-to-be to maintain healthy skin

The bride is not the only one who is the centre of attention of guests at a wedding. The groom, too, must spruce up -- and it will help to follow the right skin care routine, says an expert.

Vivek Mehta Pulastya, dermatologist at CADLE Skin Clinic, has listed tips that can prove handy for the grooms-to-be to maintain healthy skin:

Do not use soap on your face: Not many men are aware of this fact that using soap on the face can actually leave your skin dry and cause eczema, especially if you have a sensitive skin.

It is important to know your skin type and accordingly use face-wash or lotions that suit your skin well. Homemade face packs made up of besan, curd is great to wash your face.

Cleansing, toning and moisturising (CTM) routine is a must: Regularly wash your face, especially before hitting the bed to ward off all the dirt and dust to avoid pimples and acne.

Exfoliate at least once a week to shed off the dead skin. People with oily skin should use a toner regularly.

Moisturise your skin using a water/oil-based moisturiser to avoid dry, flaky skin. Men with a beard should pay special attention to the CTM routine to get a glowing skin on their wedding day.

Screen yourself from the sun: Using a sunscreen is not a girlie thing. Men should make it a routine to apply sunscreen to protect their skin from the harmful UV rays.

Grooms should start using SPF cream at least three months prior to their wedding day. Regular use of sunscreen reduces spots, uneven skin tone and signs of aging.

Manage your diet: Pay attention to your diet and avoid junk food to shed extra pounds. Follow an exercise regime to look good and feel healthy.

A healthy body has a healthy and glowing skin. Start watching your diet a month before your wedding and see the effect on your skin.

Sleep away your worries: Most grooms tend to ignore eight hours of sleep amidst the hectic wedding preparations. This not only makes you look exhausted but steals always the glow from your face.

Pamper yourself: There's no harm in splurging on yourself in spa treatments to relieve anxiety and stress related to the wedding. Detox your body with various treatments and indulge yourself in body massages, manicure, pedicure, there's no harm in grooming yourself to look special on your big day.

Advanced skin care procedures: In case you are too lazy to follow a routine, advanced skin care procedures are a great way to get happy skin.

Laser treatments and Mesotherapy for hair reduction, tattoo removal, Derma roller treatment for anti-acne and more are a great way to get glowing skin too.

Apart from these, chemical peeling, PRP for skin rejuvenation, Elixis for skin tightening, anti-aging peel, and wrinkle removal treatment are some of the popular procedures among grooms.