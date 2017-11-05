Sneakers are Model Bella Hadid’s Favourite
Bella Hadid said her love for shoes started at a young age and she used to pair them with anything from a gown to a tracksuit.
(Photo: Bella Hadid/Reuters)
Model Bella Hadid thinks sneakers "look cooler" than any other type of footwear, and she wears the shoe with "everything" from a gown to a tracksuit.
"I would pair them with everything. I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything. (They) always end up looking cooler," Hadid told Footwear News, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said her love of shoes started at a young age, as she used to buy high top Converse in the "craziest colours" just so she had a pair to match her different outfits.
Hadid, 21, explained: "The first shoe I had every pair of was high-top Converse (Chuck Taylors). I had the craziest colours, and I always had them match my outfits. Then I started to become obsessed with basketball sneakers and running shoes."
"I would pair them with everything. I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything. (They) always end up looking cooler," Hadid told Footwear News, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said her love of shoes started at a young age, as she used to buy high top Converse in the "craziest colours" just so she had a pair to match her different outfits.
Hadid, 21, explained: "The first shoe I had every pair of was high-top Converse (Chuck Taylors). I had the craziest colours, and I always had them match my outfits. Then I started to become obsessed with basketball sneakers and running shoes."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DIFF 2017: Sayani Gupta On Casting Couch, Bollywood Auditions And Short Films
- There Still Aren’t Many Women Behind Camera: Konkona Sen Sharma
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced
- Ranveer Singh is Painting the Town Red in His Latest Photoshoot, See Pic
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Retains 1st Spot in October 2017