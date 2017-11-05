Sneakers are Model Bella Hadid’s Favourite

Model Bella Hadid thinks sneakers "look cooler" than any other type of footwear, and she wears the shoe with "everything" from a gown to a tracksuit."I would pair them with everything. I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything. (They) always end up looking cooler," Hadid told Footwear News, reports femalefirst.co.uk.She said her love of shoes started at a young age, as she used to buy high top Converse in the "craziest colours" just so she had a pair to match her different outfits.Hadid, 21, explained: "The first shoe I had every pair of was high-top Converse (Chuck Taylors). I had the craziest colours, and I always had them match my outfits. Then I started to become obsessed with basketball sneakers and running shoes."