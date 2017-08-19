GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Konkona Sen, Neha Dhupia Join In Celebrations

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Khemu in 2015 and the duo enjoyed a babymoon in London earlier this year.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 19, 2017, 1:03 PM IST
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Soha Ali Khan)
Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Khemu, is all set to join the bandwagon of gorgeous star mommies in tinsel town.

The actress, who turned showstopper at a recent event, looked radiant as she flaunted her baby bump in a Nine Maternity Wear dress, as family members, friends and close relatives came together for Soha's baby shower.

Credit: @Soha

Actress and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Konkona Sen, Neha Dhupia among others were seen bonding with the soon-to-be-mom.

Soon after the celebrations were over, Soha took to Instagram to express that she felt extremely blessed on being showered with so much love and, shared a few pictures on social media from the special day. Take a look.

Credit: @Soha

Credit: @Soha

Soha seems to be thoroughly enjoying the company of her friends as they together smile for the shutterbugs.

Credit: @Soha

Credit: @Soha

Soha saved the best for the last.

The actress bonding with munchkin Taimur and doing a little 'masti' is surely the winner among the many pictures that the 38-year-old diva shared on Instagram. She captioned the image, "And finally my favourite picture of the day (sic)."

Credit: @Soha

