Soha Ali Khan Shares Picture Of Saif With Baby Taimur's Sketch

First published: January 11, 2017, 8:19 AM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan posted a photograph of brother Saif Ali Khan with newborn nephew Taimur on Instagram.

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo, "Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made."

In the picture one can see Saif in a white kurta holding his sleeping newborn son's portrait.

Taimur was born to Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan on December 20, 2016.

Kareena delivered her first child with the 46-year-old at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.