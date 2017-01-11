Soha Ali Khan Shares Picture Of Saif With Baby Taimur's Sketch
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan posted a photograph of brother Saif Ali Khan with newborn nephew Taimur on Instagram.
The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo, "Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made."
In the picture one can see Saif in a white kurta holding his sleeping newborn son's portrait.
Taimur was born to Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan on December 20, 2016.
Kareena delivered her first child with the 46-year-old at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
