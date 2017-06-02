Sonakshi Sinha's Incredible Style Game Is Getting Stronger With Each Passing Day

Sonakshi Sinha works her curves to her advantage when it comes to making a style statement. Dabangg girl has not only been making news with her box office openings, but also with her fashion transformations. Be her brilliant acting skills or her inspirational weight loss story, she never fails to win her fans’ heart in any way. From gowns, dresses, gym wear to casuals, skirts, ethnic and fusion, Sonakshi is bombarding us with fitness and as well as fashion goals. As this diva turns 30 today, We help you steal some style tricks from this Bolly babe because she definitely is a style icon.

1) The Desi Belle

Currently enjoying her stint as a celebrity judge on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8, Sonakshi wore a customised floral embroidered dress from Anita’s Summer/Resort 2017 collection, Alchemy and accessorised her look with diamond earrings from Aurelle, statement rings and a pair of metallic stilettos. She rounded up the look with sleek and straight hair left down open with a center parting, smoky eyes, and pink lips.

Princess diaries at the #NachBaliye8 shoot yesterday! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for creds) makeup by @niluu9999 and @hairbypriyanka ❤️ #sonastylefile #yellow A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on May 30, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

2) Casual yet Stunning

She’s definitely a style chameleon who knows how to work plenty of styles for her body type and turns them into relatable looks that are so wearable for us normal girls. Her mantra in this outfit is 'crop tops and high waisted pants are a curvy girls best friend'.

Shot something super cool and super fun yesterday! #comingsoon #newbrand #shootshennanigans #sexyflexy #sonastylefile A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Dec 13, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

3) Red Hot

When in doubt, throw on a red shade. Want to look confident? Go opting ravishing red and Sonakshi has just proven it.

Glamtime for #NachBaliye8!!! Yep my second outing on TV and im so excited!!! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for credits) for the photoshoot today! Hair and Makeup @niluu9999 ❤ #sonastylefile #nachbaliye8 A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

4) Sparkling White

Sonakshi Sinha wore an all white ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress complemented her look with stunning jewellery from Anmol, a soft pink lipshade and simple, sideswept hair. We think she did pretty good here.

From showstopper to shaadi in less than 60 seconds! Twirling in this lovely @abujanisandeepkhosla creation styled by @mohitrai! #twirlmaster A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:29am PST

5) Sheer and Sexy

Sonakshi Sinha is a vision in this gorgeous sheer gown. The pastel shade and the flowy fabric compliments her body too well. Her hair pulled back in sexy dutch braids is unique in its own way.

6) Denims Forever

Well we vouch for the statement that one can never wear enough denims! Sonakshi wore a denim embellished jacket with a ripped jeans and white sneakers. This is exactly how you make street style look classy. Canadian tuxedo really got a new definition with this.