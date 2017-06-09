Sonam Kapoor: 5 Times The Fashionista Wowed Us With Her Stylish Spin To Sarees

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who turns 32 on Friday, is a style icon in her own right. The fashionista, who is often talked and written about for having a distinct style statement and sporting sartorial stunners every time she steps out in public, has been at the forefront of the evolving fashion game in the Hindi film industry.

The actor, who likes to break stereotypes and flaunt her own personal style while still working with her team in tandem with the fast changing fashion trends, has ruled several red carpet events over the years and stunned onlookers with her gorgeous fashion selections.

Recently, at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival, the actress donned two simple yet elegant attires - a three-piece trouser saree and a Shimma saree with a crop top - for her day looks than opting for elaborate gowns and dresses that are so commonly seen at the event.

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's modern twist to the traditional Indian drape was quite impressive.

Now, since we are talking about Sonam who does style differently, a glamourous modern take on the traditional attire is what we did expect from her. In fact, this wasn't the first occasion when the star showed off her love for the traditional wear with a twist. She has time and again donned sarees, but not in the typically traditional way they are commonly worn - the one reason why we always eagerly wait for the actress to wear a saree!

Sonam is someone who has no inhibitions in experimenting with out-of-the-box looks and certainly there is no one like her when it comes to flaunting quirky choices with aplomb. So while credits for creating the beautiful attires that the actress sports goes to the designers and the entire team behind it, we have to admit that the kind of sartorial experiments and fashion risks that Sonam takes, no one has ever dared. In fact, she is someone who takes risks and turns them into trends and that's when everyone else follows.

Also, the fact that the actress's fashion choices can never be dull and boring is enough for fans to await her looks.

Sonam has surely aced the fashion game and her ever-evolving sense of style totally has us crushing over her.

While the actress looks stunning in everything that she dons, we totally love the way she drapes sarees. So, on her special day, we thought of bringing to you five times the actress wore a saree with a twist and had us swooning over her beauty and elegance.

Denim Saree

No one can pull of a denim saree like Sonam Kapoor. The actress who never disappoints in tried and tested looks, sported a daring, out-of-the-box saree created out of recycled old Levi denims.

The attire which seemed to have an uncanny ease and comfort to it, made headlines for being extraordinarily chic.

Sonam surely impressed the fashion police by pulling of this saree with a denim spin with absolutely elan and we are sure it struck a chord with the youngsters too.

In @masabagupta styled by @rheakapoor MUA @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:26am PST

Saree with a belted top

Sonam donned a Raw Mango ensemble exuding 'raw simplicity' in a striped top belted in front for an event she attended earlier his year. Sonam, who has a knack of pulling off quirkiest of outfits with uncanny ease, teamed the monochrome striped top with a white cotton saree. She completed her look with red lip color, jewelry from Amrapali and a vintage hairdo. Her crystal encrusted ear cuffs certainly deserve a special mention.

Sonam's top twist to the traditional blouse gave the saree a refreshing look.

Wearing @raw_mango beauty by @alpakhimani & @nitinlotlikar @thehouseofpixels 📸 A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Mogra Palazzo Saree

This fabulous attire which promises both comfort and style at the same time is from the fashion stables of the Kapoor sisters. A creation of fashion brand Rheson by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, the mogra palazzo saree is every bit modern, stylish and yet traditional.

Well, no one but only Sonam and Rhea could have come up with this unique combination of palazzo and saree teamed together.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Three-piece trouser saree

Sonam looked ethereal in this peppermint three-piece trouser saree which was created in a span of two days by designer Masaba Gupta and her talented team. The cocktail of off the shoulder blouse, cropped trousers, sleeveless jacket that wrapped around into a palla that featured dainty tulips in mint & rainbow coloured sequins, made the actress look like a real-life mermaid.

Styled by none other than her visionary sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam totally owned the monochrome number and looked nothing less than a diva.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 23, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Shimma saree with a crop top

The actress upped the glamour and fashion quotient in a Nor Black Nor White prismatic Shimma saree which she chose as her first day look at the Cannes 2017. Sonam teamed the saree with an ivory-hued crop blouse to give the outfit a sporty twist and totally love it. Minimal accessories and spot on make up went really well with the diva's edgy look.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

We can't take our eyes off Sonam. What is your take on the above looks do let us know in the comments section below.