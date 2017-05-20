DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Sonam Kapoor Leaves For Cannes 2017; Deepika Padukone Returns
Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have already weaved their magic at Cannes 2017 red carpet and now it's Sonam Kapoor's turn to take over.
The actress, who'll next be seen in Veerey Di Wedding, took off last night to attend the prestigious film festival. Her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor is accompanying Sonam to the French Riviera.
Considering that Sonam is every fashion connoisseur's delight, the expectations from her Cannes wardrobe are much more.
The fashionista made her Cannes debut in 2011 and ever since then, she's been a regular celebrity to create waves with her glamorous ensembles. To amp up the excitement levels, Sonam has been sharing throwback photos of her past appearances on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Deepika who made a stellar debut and proved her credentials as a fashionista, has arrived back in the country. She'll soon resume the shooting for Padmavati