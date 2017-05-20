Sonam Kapoor Leaves For Cannes 2017; Deepika Padukone Returns

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have already weaved their magic at Cannes 2017 red carpet and now it's Sonam Kapoor's turn to take over.

The actress, who'll next be seen in Veerey Di Wedding, took off last night to attend the prestigious film festival. Her sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor is accompanying Sonam to the French Riviera.

Image: Yogen Shah

Considering that Sonam is every fashion connoisseur's delight, the expectations from her Cannes wardrobe are much more.

Image: Yogen Shah

The fashionista made her Cannes debut in 2011 and ever since then, she's been a regular celebrity to create waves with her glamorous ensembles. To amp up the excitement levels, Sonam has been sharing throwback photos of her past appearances on Instagram.

Since it's a week to me walking down the red carpet again for Cannes for @lorealparisindia I'm going to post some of my favourite looks leading up to it! One of my favs in @anamikakhanna.in for the opening ceremony of cannes! A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 14, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

I'm So Excited!!! 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 #Throwback #Thursdaze #LifeAtCannes #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 18, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Meanwhile, Deepika who made a stellar debut and proved her credentials as a fashionista, has arrived back in the country. She'll soon resume the shooting for Padmavati