She received a special mention for her film Neerja at the national awards and is a pioneer of the changing fashion game in Bollywood. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who features on the cover of Vogue Style List 2017 June issue, is a true style diva. Not just acting, the actor has received rave reviews for her sartorial choices too. Her fashion selections have almost always been spot on and she certainly has no inhibitions in pushing the limits and experimenting with her looks and style.

"Sonam Kapoor is the ultimate style chameleon. She never locks herself in a box. She is out there trying everything new and setting the bar high," said Anaita Shroff Adajania, Fashion Director, Vogue India, in an exclusive interview to News18.com when asked how would she define actor Sonam Kapoor's style.

The fashion magazine's recent issue which lists the best dressed woman of the year, has the very talented, bold, expressive, stylish, elegant and beautiful Sonam gracing its cover. Dressed in Gucci, the 32-year-old actress looked 'darn sexy' as she posed with an intense look on her face for the magazine's cover.

While speaking to News18.com Anaita revealed that the idea behind the photoshoot was "to showcase some of the favorite looks from Spring-Summer 2017 which lent themselves to this languid, laid back, sensual mood".

Soon after the cover was released, the gorgeous actor took to Instagram to share a photo of it and termed it as her 'best cover' till date. In her Instagram post, Sonam quoted Yves Saint Laurent and went on to thank the Fashion Director for bringing out the best in her each time. She wrote, "Most probably my best cover yet! Thanks my darling @anaitashroffadajania for always doing your best with me.. love you tons and tons (sic)."

Sonam sure has a distinct style and it won't be wrong to say that the kind of outfits she has donned for the magazine's photoshoot or even the ones that she sports otherwise, aren't everybody's cup of tea.

So, when we asked Anaita what sets Sonam apart from her contemporaries, she told News18.com, "Sonam has an innate understanding of fashion and style and always adds her own personal take when she puts things together. Collaborating with her is always great because she gets what I am trying to say and embraces it."

Well, we couldn't agree more that Sonam's understanding of fashion comes innately to her. Her recent Cannes outing, where she sported the right mix of desi and contemporary, attracted a lot of praises both from national and international designers. Apart from that, most of her appearances have almost always impressed the fashion connoisseurs and inspired wannabe fashionistas.

The actor definitely knows how to strike a balance and when to draw the line when it comes to styling. She exudes a certain charm that has onlookers spellbound and her confident personality only adds to her look. And her recent photos from Vogue's shoot is enough proof that the glamourous star was the perfect choice for this month's cover.

Here's a look at some of the photos from the shoot:

When asked whether the looks which were carefully picked for Sonam for the photoshoot resonated with the actoress's personal style, the fashion director said she it absolutely did. ​"Yes absolutely. Sonam loved all the clothes. She felt most comfortable and beautiful in all of them," said Anaita.

On the work front, actor Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in alongside actor Akshay Kumar in PadMan.