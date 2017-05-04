Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Perfect Summer Bride In Her Latest Photoshoot

Bollywood star and fashionista Sonam Kapoor's name is sure to pop in your minds and is a must have on all lists when we talk fashion, style and quintessential photoshoots.

The actress who recently won a national award for her film Neerja, did a bridal photoshoot for an Asian wedding magazine and she slayed it with panache.

The actress whose distinct sartorial choices have always been the talking point in fashion circles has time and again proved that her style statement is unique and that she can pull of any outfit with grace and elegance.

In her latest photoshoot, the Neerja star looked surreal in a Sabyasachi handpainted lehenga from the designer's Udaipur Collection. The ace designer took to Instagram to share an image of Sonam from the shoot where the actress is seen flaunting a modish version of bridal couture.

The actress looked stunningly beautiful in Sabyasachi's handpainted, handcrafted ensembles and Payal Singhal's gorgeous lehenga that she sported for the magazine's fourth anniversary issue. Sonam was spotted flaunting a traditional yet modern bridal avatar for the shoot along with some exquisite jewellery.

The choice of colours for the lehenga are worth everyone's notice for they sure are an inspiration for a summer wedding!

Take a look.

Sonam did full justice to this Anamika Khanna bridal wear number for the photoshoot. It looks so modern and chic!

A few weeks ago, the image which designer Sabyasachi had shared on Instagram, of actress Sonam looking like a royal Indian bride flaunting a floral handpainted lehenga teamed with a matching floral crop top, was from the same shoot.

Some new photos of the same photoshoot were also recently shared by the designer and people associated with the shoot on Instagram. Take a look.

The actress will be next seen working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar in Veere Di Wedding.