Sonam Kapoor Looks Resplendent In a Boho-Chic Outfit At Cannes 2017

Our Bollywood celebs are making all the right noise at the Cannes red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and now, Sonam Kapoor, these Bollywood actresses have pulled up their fashion game like never before and proved that they are the perfect representatives of the brand they endorse and the country they belong to.

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam made a statement in Anamika Khanna's colorful dress today. Sonam looks every bit glam in this mustard toned flared pant suit. The bell sleeved red cover-up adds to the hot hues in the attire. Take a look at her picture:

@sonamkapoor at #Cannes in #AnamikaKhanna Styled by @rheakapoor A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) on May 22, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

This morning we are all about colour with @sonamkapoor @lorealmakeup in custom @anamikakhanna.in and @apalabysumit 🙏🏼 #lifeatcannes #throwbackglam A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

We know how much she loves drama in her clothes, and that’s exactly what those bell sleeves in a red kaftan are doing. Sonam has been a constant at the Cannes red carpet and she knows how to win the game — every single time.

Her first red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival this year was highly anticipated by fans and fashionistas alike as everyone wanted to know what the actor was going to choose for the big day. And, like always, she managed to awe us in a beautiful rose gold Elie Saab gown.