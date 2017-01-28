Sonam Kapoor Pulls Off A Denim Sari Like No One Else

Sonam Kapoor is unarguably the most fashionable celebrity in Bollywood. But along with her sister-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor and designer Masaba, the actress has taken the fashion game up by several notches with her latest experiment.

In @masabagupta styled by @rheakapoor MUA @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:26am PST

In what turned out to be probably one of the most stylish outfits of recent times, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a 'denim sari' at a recent event! The actress pulled off a sari made out from a recycled old Levi's with an uncanny ease and comfort. We don't think there's anything anywhere that Sonam can't carry.

Did I tell you the story of the denim sari of my dreams? @sonamkapoor @masabagupta #tonight A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

Rhea, her sister-cum-stylist shared on her Instagram account, a few pictures of their latest tryst with a denim sari. She referred to this ensemble as the 'denim sari of my dreams' and to be honest, it looks like a denim sari of every girl's dream.

When you recycle your old Levi's into a sari dream and @masabagupta kills it. A photo posted by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

A flared trouser-style bottoms further accentuated the combination of a pleated sari and a turtle-neck blouse and made Sonam look the fashionista that she is.