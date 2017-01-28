Sonam Kapoor Pulls Off A Denim Sari Like No One Else
Sonam Kapoor is unarguably the most fashionable celebrity in Bollywood. But along with her sister-cum-stylist Rhea Kapoor and designer Masaba, the actress has taken the fashion game up by several notches with her latest experiment.
In what turned out to be probably one of the most stylish outfits of recent times, Sonam Kapoor stunned in a 'denim sari' at a recent event! The actress pulled off a sari made out from a recycled old Levi's with an uncanny ease and comfort. We don't think there's anything anywhere that Sonam can't carry.
Rhea, her sister-cum-stylist shared on her Instagram account, a few pictures of their latest tryst with a denim sari. She referred to this ensemble as the 'denim sari of my dreams' and to be honest, it looks like a denim sari of every girl's dream.
A flared trouser-style bottoms further accentuated the combination of a pleated sari and a turtle-neck blouse and made Sonam look the fashionista that she is.
