Sonam Kapoor Takes The Plunge In A Dreamy Gold Gown On Cannes Red Carpet

Sonam Kapoor is all set to stun us again at the red carpet of Cannes as she makes yet another appearance. Actress Sonam Kapoor has closed her stint at the Cannes Film Festival with a second appearance on the red line in a gold Elie Saab gown

Sonam turned heads when she attended the red carpet, looking every inch the bronzed beauty in a glittering gold gown. The striking diva took the plunge in a dramatic gold dress with a low-cut neckline and a wrap style train. Her eye-catching dress was belted at the waist with a slim belt, while showing off her sexy and defined collar bones, thanks to the daring, low-scoop plunge neck. Here's what the golden diva looked like:

🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

@sonamkapoor setting the red carpet on 🔥 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

✨✨✨ A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Moment 🙌🏻 @eliesaabworld @chopard @lorealmakeup @namratasoni @stephanelancien #lorealparisindia #lifeatcannes #cannes2017 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Watch her do the most glam-walk of the decade:

Sonam completed her look with heavily lined eyes with smoky shimmer and nude lip color. The actress flashed her cleavage in the stylish number that was cinched at the waist with a gold pattern and the embellished sheer skirt revealed her mermaid curves. It’s nice to see that she kept her accessories to a minimum with just a statement ring from Chopard.

This was Sonam's second Elie Saab look. On Sunday, she walked the red carpet in a somewhat similar dress in a rose gold hue. Sonam Kapoor was preceded at Cannes by her co-ambassadors for L'Oreal, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Deepika Padukone made her debut as the brand ambassador this year.

She surely managed to look like a vision.