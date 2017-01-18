Sonam Kapoor To be The Face of Luxury Watch Brand

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen.

Her association as the brand ambassador was announced on Tuesday via a statement.

"It is an honour and a privilege to become an IWC brand ambassador and represent the brand in India and around the world. I admire IWC for its uniqueness and creative storytelling, which have characterized the brand throughout its history," Sonam said.

Honoured to be the new brand ambassador of @iwcwatches_india ! In Geneva for the SIHH and I feel like I'm in watch heaven! @iwcwatchesarabia #iwcdavinci #iwcsihh #thecodeofme #sihh2017

IWC Regional Brand Director Luc Rochereau said Sonam "is a powerhouse performer and a thorough professional".

"Her scintillating charm and elegance resonate with our brand philosophy, and we have found the perfect partner in her," Rochereau added.

Shooting for the beautiful @iwcwatches_india @iwcwatches @iwcwatchesarabia for the #davinci collection a stunning collaboration of beauty and mechanical expertise ! #thecodeofme #sihh2017 #iwcsihh #iwcdavinci

To begin the partnership, Sonam will be present at the 27th Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneva in 2017, alongside other prestigious guests and IWC brand ambassadors from across the world.

@iwcwatchesarabia @iwcwatches_india @jessicakahawaty

The daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam is known as much for her fashion sense as her acting skills. She is credited for films like Aisha, I hate Luv Stories, Raanjhanaa and Neerja.