Bollywood beauties are taking the Cannes 2017 red carpet by the storm. After Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai's successful run at the red carpet, it's Sonam Kapoor's turn to wow the fashion connoisseurs.

In @norblacknorwhite @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealprofessionnelfr #lifeatcannes A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

The actress once again proved that there's no one like her when it comes to flaunting quirky choices with aplomb! The fact that a quintessential Sonam can never be dull and boring is enough for fans to await her red carpet looks.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

The actress had to squeeze the press meet a day early but that didn't stop her from twirling at her stylish best. She opted for a Nor Black Nor White prismatic sari and made sure to give it a modish twist with an ivory-hued crop blouse.

In @norblacknorwhite showing off my spanking new and beautiful iwc watch!! @iwcwatches_india @iwcwatchesarabia @lorealhair @lorealmakeup @lorealskin A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Her sister cum stylist, Rhea Kapoor, took to Instagram to share snippets of the actress' first look. "....," she wrote alongside the video.

When you squeeze in press a day early and you gotta run but gotta up the glamour quotient- #sportyspice Day 1 #cannes2017 @sonamkapoor in @norblacknorwhite @lynn_ban @lorealmakeup A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 20, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Quite interestingly, the actress, even in the past editions, has always opted unique for saris for press meets.

With a first look so edgy, we can't wait to see what Sonam's Cannes wardrobe has in store for us.