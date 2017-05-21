DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Sonam Kapoor's First Edgy Look Will Pique Your Curiosity For Her Cannes 2017 Wardrobe
Image: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood beauties are taking the Cannes 2017 red carpet by the storm. After Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai's successful run at the red carpet, it's Sonam Kapoor's turn to wow the fashion connoisseurs.
The actress once again proved that there's no one like her when it comes to flaunting quirky choices with aplomb! The fact that a quintessential Sonam can never be dull and boring is enough for fans to await her red carpet looks.
The actress had to squeeze the press meet a day early but that didn't stop her from twirling at her stylish best. She opted for a Nor Black Nor White prismatic sari and made sure to give it a modish twist with an ivory-hued crop blouse.
Her sister cum stylist, Rhea Kapoor, took to Instagram to share snippets of the actress' first look. "....," she wrote alongside the video.
Quite interestingly, the actress, even in the past editions, has always opted unique for saris for press meets.
With a first look so edgy, we can't wait to see what Sonam's Cannes wardrobe has in store for us.
