Sonam Kapoor's Recent Look At Cannes Is Giving Us Major Beach Envy

After the grand red carpet appearance of Sonam Kapoor making our heads turn in a stunning Elie Saab gown, here she is again, all set to leave us mesmerized.

The actor went all out in a most sparkly gown for her first red carpet appearance at the festival this year. Whereas, Sonam's outfit of the day is a white waves dress by Namrata Soni. She paired up the ensemble with beautiful jewels by Noor Fares. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's custom kaftan with hints of blue and turquoise buzzed the fashion game even harder.

Makeup Decode: Tint Caresse Orchid Blossom, True Match Lumi Gold liquid highlighter, Superliner Black Lacquer, La Palette Gold #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/QSYGPkUXi6 — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

. @sonamakapoor looks flawless in Tint Caresse Orchid Blossom and True Match Lumi Liquid Highlighter in Gold #LifeAtCannes #SonamAtCannes pic.twitter.com/e6zDRPMToH — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 22, 2017

She was styled by -- no surprises here, her younger sister, Rhea. All we can say is that, Cannes 2017 is turning out more than just a glamorous affair for Bollywood's leading ladies.

Sonam has always taken risks when it comes to her red carpet appearances which yielded positive results most of the times. What do you think about Sonam's new look at Cannes?