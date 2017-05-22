X

2-min read

Sonam Kapoor's Recent Look At Cannes Is Giving Us Major Beach Envy

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated: May 22, 2017, 3:35 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor's Recent Look At Cannes Is Giving Us Major Beach Envy
Image Courtesy: L'Oréal Paris India‏

After the grand red carpet appearance of Sonam Kapoor making our heads turn in a stunning Elie Saab gown, here she is again, all set to leave us mesmerized.

The actor went all out in a most sparkly gown for her first red carpet appearance at the festival this year. Whereas, Sonam's outfit of the day is a white waves dress by Namrata Soni. She paired up the ensemble with beautiful jewels by Noor Fares. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's custom kaftan with hints of blue and turquoise buzzed the fashion game even harder.

She was styled by -- no surprises here, her younger sister, Rhea. All we can say is that, Cannes 2017 is turning out more than just a glamorous affair for Bollywood's leading ladies.

Sonam has always taken risks when it comes to her red carpet appearances which yielded positive results most of the times. What do you think about Sonam's new look at Cannes?

First Published: May 22, 2017, 3:33 PM IST
