Cannes 2017 is turning out more than just a glamorous affair for Bollywood's leading ladies. Deepika Padukone made her enchanting debut, Aishwarya Rai continued her beguiling streak and now it's Sonam Kapoor’s turn to shut down the red carpet with her dramatic appearances.

Anyone well acquainted with Sonam's choices, knows how she loves to take a step ahead every time she steps out. The 31 year-old actress, who arrived at the French Riviera on Friday along with her sister cum stylist Rhea, opted for a prismatic sari for the media interactions on day 1.

With a look that edgy, the curiosity to know what’s in store for the red carpet, only piqued. And now here’s her much-anticipated look from the Cannes 2017 red carpet.

In a pastel pink Elie Saab gown, Sonam looked resplendent as she sashayed down the red carpet. She amped up her look with slightly loose low bun at the back unlike any of her previous hairstyles.

The bell sleeves and the little train is adding the quintessential drama Sonam is known for and is only adding to the embellished chiffon ensemble.

Quite interestingly, the actress warned fans that she hadn't prepared much for Cannes this time as she and her Rhea have been in other stuff.

"This year, since we are busy doing so many other things, I have not prepared much for Cannes. Usually, my sister Rhea styles me and she is busy making the film 'Veere Di Wedding'. I was busy shooting for two films and promoting our fashion brand Rheson. But since it is a cosmetic brand, and it is all about looking beautiful, I believe that you look beautiful if only happy from within. So I am just doing that," she said.