X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Sonam, Rhea Kapoor To Launch Clothing Brand This Week

IANS

Updated: May 5, 2017, 7:52 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Sonam, Rhea Kapoor To Launch Clothing Brand This Week
Representative Image

Actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that sister Rhea Kapoor and her clothing brand, Rheson, will launch on May 12.

"Finally it's here! So excited to share what Rhea Kapoor and I have been working on. Our very own clothing brand Rheson, which launches on May 12," Sonam posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself wearing a T-shirt with "No Rheson I Can't" written over it.

She took to twitter for further promotion of her new upcoming brand. The full tweet says, "My beautiful sister and I are starting a high street fashion brand called #rheson with shoppers stop! we are so so excited to give young real girls a #rheson to enjoy fashion without feeling insecure!!"

She also informed fans globally that they will be offering shipping worldwide.

Sonam on Wednesday received her first National Film Award for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in 2016 film "Neerja".

She was joined by her parents -- actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor -- and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja at the ceremony, which took place at Vigyan Bhavan here

First Published: May 5, 2017, 7:52 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.