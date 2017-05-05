DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Sonam, Rhea Kapoor To Launch Clothing Brand This Week
Actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that sister Rhea Kapoor and her clothing brand, Rheson, will launch on May 12.
"Finally it's here! So excited to share what Rhea Kapoor and I have been working on. Our very own clothing brand Rheson, which launches on May 12," Sonam posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself wearing a T-shirt with "No Rheson I Can't" written over it.
Finally it's here! So excited to share what @rheakapoor and I have been working on…. Our very own clothing brand #Rheson, which launches on 12th May. Available nationwide only at @shoppers_stop @wearerheson #Repost @wearerheson with @repostapp ・・・ Many Rhesons why summer and 2017 just got a whole lot better! @rheakapoor & @sonamkapoor present #Rheson, a high-street fashion brand crafted just for YOU! Available at a @shoppers_stop near you from Friday, May 12, 2017. Watch this space for more! #NoRhesonICant #HereWeGo
She took to twitter for further promotion of her new upcoming brand. The full tweet says, "My beautiful sister and I are starting a high street fashion brand called #rheson with shoppers stop! we are so so excited to give young real girls a #rheson to enjoy fashion without feeling insecure!!"
my beautiful sister and I are starting a high street fashion brand called #rheson with sho… http://t.co/8erEOiKM0y pic.twitter.com/JoglZIa9s7
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2015
by the way #Rheson will ship worldwide on the #shopperstop website!!
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2015
She also informed fans globally that they will be offering shipping worldwide.
Sonam on Wednesday received her first National Film Award for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in 2016 film "Neerja".
She was joined by her parents -- actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor -- and her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja at the ceremony, which took place at Vigyan Bhavan here
