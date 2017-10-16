Spooky Nail Art Ideas For a Stylish Halloween

Lexi Martone Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @leximartone)

Halloween is almost here, and beauty fans are turning to social media for spooky nail-art inspiration -- of which there is plenty, particularly on Instagram. Here are three ideas to get you started for the spooky season.Cobwebs are one of the easiest and most effective Halloween-themed manicure designs to recreate. Insta-nail artist @nailsbycambria has illustrated how to keep the concept quick and simple, using clear acrylic nails and a simple black polish, keeping the web motif as complex or basic as you wish. The black background, webbed stamping plate and sparkly silver polish combination suggested by @hanninator is equally as effective, while @shannasnailadventures used a holographic pink polish to put a feminine spin on the look.Witchy, evil-looking talons are easy to recreate with the classic stiletto-shaped nail. Opt for a ‘dripped' effect like this poisonous-looking style by @leximartone, or play around with different spooky designs like @sohotrightnail. If you want to take things to extreme lengths (literally), follow the example of @cosmeticsnob, whose extra-long stiletto nails are both glittery and dark at the same time.Sometimes one statement nail per hand is the most effective way to make a bold statement with your manicure. Keep things simple with classic Halloween motifs such as this negative-space black cat from @whatsupnails, or get more elaborate with creative images such as this artistic skull image from @marthachavez_naildesigner.