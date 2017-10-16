Spooky Nail Art Ideas For a Stylish Halloween
Get ready for the spooky season.
Nails by Cambria Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @nailsbycambria)
Halloween is almost here, and beauty fans are turning to social media for spooky nail-art inspiration -- of which there is plenty, particularly on Instagram. Here are three ideas to get you started for the spooky season.
Spiderwebs
Cobwebs are one of the easiest and most effective Halloween-themed manicure designs to recreate. Insta-nail artist @nailsbycambria has illustrated how to keep the concept quick and simple, using clear acrylic nails and a simple black polish, keeping the web motif as complex or basic as you wish. The black background, webbed stamping plate and sparkly silver polish combination suggested by @hanninator is equally as effective, while @shannasnailadventures used a holographic pink polish to put a feminine spin on the look.
Talons
Witchy, evil-looking talons are easy to recreate with the classic stiletto-shaped nail. Opt for a ‘dripped' effect like this poisonous-looking style by @leximartone, or play around with different spooky designs like @sohotrightnail. If you want to take things to extreme lengths (literally), follow the example of @cosmeticsnob, whose extra-long stiletto nails are both glittery and dark at the same time.
Lexi Martone Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @leximartone)
Statement nails
Sometimes one statement nail per hand is the most effective way to make a bold statement with your manicure. Keep things simple with classic Halloween motifs such as this negative-space black cat from @whatsupnails, or get more elaborate with creative images such as this artistic skull image from @marthachavez_naildesigner.
Whats Up Nails Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @whatsupnails)
Spiderwebs
Cobwebs are one of the easiest and most effective Halloween-themed manicure designs to recreate. Insta-nail artist @nailsbycambria has illustrated how to keep the concept quick and simple, using clear acrylic nails and a simple black polish, keeping the web motif as complex or basic as you wish. The black background, webbed stamping plate and sparkly silver polish combination suggested by @hanninator is equally as effective, while @shannasnailadventures used a holographic pink polish to put a feminine spin on the look.
Talons
Witchy, evil-looking talons are easy to recreate with the classic stiletto-shaped nail. Opt for a ‘dripped' effect like this poisonous-looking style by @leximartone, or play around with different spooky designs like @sohotrightnail. If you want to take things to extreme lengths (literally), follow the example of @cosmeticsnob, whose extra-long stiletto nails are both glittery and dark at the same time.
Lexi Martone Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @leximartone)
Statement nails
Sometimes one statement nail per hand is the most effective way to make a bold statement with your manicure. Keep things simple with classic Halloween motifs such as this negative-space black cat from @whatsupnails, or get more elaborate with creative images such as this artistic skull image from @marthachavez_naildesigner.
Whats Up Nails Instagram (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Instagram/ @whatsupnails)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- Triumph Street Triple RS Launched in India at Rs 10.55 Lakh
- Kohli Thanks Ranbir & Co for Being a Part of Celebrity Clasico
- KKHH Completes 19 Years; This Behind-The-Scenes Video Will Make You Nostalgic
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds