Sportswear Style Made Easy This Summer With Matching Sets In The Latest Prints

As the weather hots up it's the perfect time to update your workout wardrobe with some seasonal summer pieces. A crop top and leggings is an easy way to look good and stay cool in the summer sun, and you'll gain some extra style points for a matching set in one of this season's newest prints. Here we round up our favorites.

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty is known for its range of reliable basics in classic colorways, but for the new season the sportswear brand has put a variety of prints on its Infinity Workout Bra and popular Power 7/8 Leggings. With a combination of black and peach, the Oasis of Calm matching set can be worn with other pieces but will also stand out during those outdoor summer workouts.

RUMI X

Eco-friendly brand RUMI X makes its leggings and bras out of recycled coffee grinds and plastic water bottles, so you know you're looking after the planet as well as yourself during each workout. The brand is known for its range of bright, cheerful prints, and the new Fire bra and leggings are perfect for the hotter months with a summery pink floral design.

Bodyism

Bodyism also releases a new range of prints each season, cut in the brand's classic shapes designed to flatter every figure. Each set is named after an inspirational motto, with this summer's "I Am Serene" exclusive to Net-A-Porter. Featuring softer colors and a subtler print, it's a great choice for those wanting to get in on the prints trend, but with something a little less bold.

Boom Boom Athletica

For those who find it hard to tear themselves away from classic black, even in the summer months, try updating your look with some simple color blocking. This set from niche brand Boom Boom Athletica features contrasting highlights on a black base, and uses high tech fabrics for the ultimate comfort and support.

The Upside

The summery Daylilies set from The Upside comes in a vivid blue to brighten up your sports wardrobe. The lightweight, quick drying fabric will also help you stay fresh and cool in the summer heat, and it even offers SPF30 protection -- great for outdoor workouts.