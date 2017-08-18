GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sridevi's Birthday Bash: Aishwarya, Rani, Rekha Attend Party Hosted By Manish Malhotra

A look at the pictures from the star-studded birthday bash of actress Sridevi, hosted by acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:August 18, 2017, 12:08 PM IST
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday, hosted a star-studded birthday bash at his Mumbai residence, for actress Sridevi who recently turned 54. The party saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance, with the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Gurinder Chadha, Tina Ambani and others, dropping in to wish the actress on her special day.

The MOM star, who was dressed in a black floral printed jumpsuit, was accompanied by her two lovely daughters -- Jhanvi and Khushi, and husband Boney Kapoor.

While Manish played the perfect host, he also shared a memorable photo from the gala night on social media with several talented actresses and divas in one frame - Sridevi, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukherjee, Rekha and Tina Ambani.

Credit: @Manish Malhotra

Sridevi's daughter Khushi and Jhanvi turned heads as the two showed up in their best attires, looking like divas.

Star of the night Sridevi happily posed for the shutterbugs with husband Boney Kapoor.

The 54-year-old actress returned to the silver screen in 2012, after a gap of fifteen years, in the movie English Vinglish. She was last seen in the film MOM which received rave reviews by the audience and critics alike.

(All images: Yogen Shah)
