Sridevi-Jhanvi To Sonakshi: Stars Attend Manish Malhotra's Dinner Party

Manish Malhotra's parties always end up becoming the talk of the town. Whether it was his lavish homecoming party for Priyanka Chopra or his birthday bash - in true Malhotra fashion, the evenings become the ones to be remembered.

In another such event, the designer hosted a dinner for his friends. Sridevi along with her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sophie Choudry, Kriti Sanon, Gauri Shinde, Anaita Shroff Adjania attended the extravagant dinner party.

Sridevi, as stylish as always, turned heads in an all white attire.

Image: Yogen Shah

Ever since the news of Jhanvi Kapoor's debut has surfaced on social media, all eyes have been on the teenager. Jhanvi, along with her mother, posed like a pro for the shutterbugs.

Image: Yogen Shah

Sonakshi Sinha also had a gala time meeting friends at his Malhotra's residence.

Image: Yogen Shah

Raveena Tandon opted for a black tight-fit dress.

Image: Yogen Shah

Sophie Choudry and Kriti Sanon also raised the style quotient t the last night's bash.