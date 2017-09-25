SRK, Aishwarya, Anushka, Sonam Slay At The Vogue Women Of The Year Awards

Vogue India celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday night by hosting the Women Of The Year Awards which was a star-studded event with the best and finest of India's film industry gracing the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Disha Patani, celebrities turned up dressed in their finery and made sure the night would be remembered for a long, long time. The event was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife Gauri Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan's wife-filmmaker Kiran Rao. The stars were at their fashionable best at the grand event and some beautiful candid moments were captured by the paparazzi. Of late, Bollywood celebrities have been pushing the edge when it comes to their selection of gowns, and this night was no different. In addition to the winners, there was plenty of interest in the fashion. The event witnessed a starry turnout and here’s how the stars descended to greet us mere mortals.Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a black gown as she posed for the shutterbugs. She joined her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan giving her best shots to the shutterbugs. The two even shared a warm hug and greeted each other graciously. Take a bow you all!Anushka Sharma looked resplendent in a one-shoulder silver gown. She looked like a vision in a dazzling outfit with hair slicked back and a nude lip.The Badshah of Bollywood never fails to slay us all with his uniquely crisp dressing style. He looked dapper in a black tuxedo.Sonam, who stunned us at Cannes, looked like a true fashionista in a dark green gown teamed up with nude lipstick and a pair of statement earrings.Gauri, however, didn’t enter with her husband SRK. She looked ravishing in a light blue-grey saree while posing with best bud Karan Johar and close friend Shweta Bachchan.Mrs. Funnybones looked amazing in a tangerine flared sleeved gown. We cannot wait to see more of her.The handsome couple struck quite a pose at the event. While Arshad looked dapper in an army color bandh gala, it is his better half, Maria who has our attention. Maria looked classy in a gold embroidered gown. We also love the wine red pout.Kriti hardly hits a false note when it comes to fashion and it was no different this time. She looked stunning in a rather quirky black dress with straps at the waist giving her a sexier appeal.The two share a strong bond and were seen on the red carpet together where Arjun bent to seek blessings from Anil as he touched his feet. The two men looked suave in suits. Anil was seen wearing a grey coat with black pants and Arjun sported a dark blue suit.Radhika might still be a newcomer in Bollywood but she has already made quite a mark owing to her immaculate fashion sense. The dress was risque but the actress pulled it off like a dream.Aditi has been writing the rule book on fashion in Bollywood and continues to set trends. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a fuchsia gown with a matching pout.Kiran Rao was dressed in a striped golden gown which she pulled off with ease.Vogue’s past awards functions have had some legendary moments and this one will be no exception. Who, according to you, took home the best-dressed award?