Stale Is The Word: A Sound Coordinator's View On The Monotony of Tracks In Fashion Shows

If you’ve been in an industry for over 8 years, you tend to know and understand it by the nerve. And Nishant Walimbe's short but smooth responses stand a testament to his knowledge of the inner working of the fashion industry. Having been a part of the ever-glamorous industry for a time - long enough to understand the sound mechanics, the music coordinator feels - a good background score can bring a whole new vibe and life to any collection – no matter how bad it is.

“Yes, that’s pretty much every show at fashion weeks,” says the music coordinator when asked if the show music can make a collection look virtuous despite other odds.

Nishant has been the go-to sound designer for over 15 seasons now and he has no qualms in accepting that the only thing constant during all this while is the requirement of high-octane background music to take the designer’s presentations up a notch. “The demand of dramatic high energy music to uplift a not so strong collection and the confidence of some of the weaker designers” is the only constant.

Considering it’s the only audio connection to the show, he feels that the show music affects the overall impact of the show quite strongly and says, “Show music should ideally be a complementing factor instead of an overpowering or entertaining one”, he adds.

While much of a fashion show reportage focuses on the designers, their couture collection, models and celebrity showstoppers, none of it brings to limelight the team which makes it happen. “It’s a lot more than just models and designers. Light designers, stage/set designer, show director, backstage manager, makeup and hair artists, visual artists, the guys who build the ramp, and music people.”

He quips that the “uncalled drama is the only sound trend at every season!” when News18.com asked about the leanings he has observed at different fashion weeks.

He further says that a designer chooses the show music “based on his background and upbringing” and only “sometimes based on their collection”. He highlights the monotony in the choice of tracks for some designers and says that the scenario in the west is a lot different.

“Stale is the word. When we go for shows in Paris or London, the process is completely different and there is a constant change in every aspect of the show with every collection.”

Not somebody to shy away from expressing his likes and dislikes, he picks out five tracks from the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 as his favourites. Love Cry (Joy Orbison Remix) for Urvashi Kaur as it blended well with modern Indian organic progressive multi-layered collection, Bob Moses’ Tearing Me Up for Kunal Rawal’s dramatic manly show, Jack J’s Something On My Mind during Padmaja’s interpretation of beach/evening/resort wear, Tajdar Junaid’s Though I Know for Soham Dave’s soft and organic collection and Max Cooper’s Automnemonic for Falguni & Shane Peacock to keep the abstract of multi-sensory ensembles alive are some of his picks.