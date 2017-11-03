Strong Poses and Abstract Backdrops For Giorgio Armani's S/S 18 Collection

Giorgio Armani is standing out from the crowd with a new kind of campaign for its Spring/Summer 2018, created by photographer extraordinaire Sarah Moon. Strong poses and abstract backdrops highlight pieces for men and women in this new collection from the Italian fashion house.The poetic photos showcase the new collection's pieces against soft-focus backdrops, highlighting the clothes rather than the models themselves.The press release describes the "ethereal and evocative" photos as "brushstrokes of life, color and movement, loaded with emotion" which "transform into clothes, accessories and human gesture." It concludes that "every photograph is a painting, full of life, and truly timeless."Polish model Daga Ziober, who recently featured in campaigns for Herve Leger and BCBG Max Azria, and Canadian model Simon Nessman, who made a positive impression at the Ralph Lauren and Bottega Veneta S/S 2018 shows, were both chosen for this Sarah Moon shoot.Moon first came to prominence as a fashion photographer in the 1970s, shooting campaigns for countless fashion houses such as Cacharel, Chanel and Issey Miyake. She also worked with Vogue magazine and took the photos for the 1972 Pirelli Calendar.