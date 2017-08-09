Style and Sensibility Is Extremely Personal: Celebrity Stylist Allia Al Rufai

Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, who has styled actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, says its not essential to follow someone's fashion as style and sensibility are extremely personal and everyone has their own unique take and opinion."Everyone is beautiful in their own essence. I think it's important to accentuate and work with being yourself. Taking a cue from celebrities helps to get an overall feel of a look as celebrities have the privilege of a large team behind them at times that puts some of their looks together," she told IANS.She also says that everybody has good days and bad days and different moods, it's human nature hence it's important not to take things to heart or too seriously."Style and sensibility is something extremely personal and everyone has their own unique take and opinion," she added.Allia is now set to style the commoners with some of her best on and off duty looks she's created in collaboration with online-led fast fashion brand FabAlley. A brand synonymous with young and sassy girls who come with a whole lot of swag and style.And she liked the idea of association."I like the idea of associations, not everyone can have a piece of affordable clothing that has a twist or something special to bring to it as you see in many designer collaborations. I am happy for my association with FabAlley, it's a fun way to change things up for a brand and bring in a new perspective," said the stylist.Recalling her journey how she started the costume styling, she said that she started out as an intern in the movie 'Fashion'."The first Bollywood actresses I worked on the movie with were Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra. The exposure was great and I learnt a lot. Hard work, dedication and sincerity have gotten me where I am in the industry today. That, and being blessed of course," she said.So any plans to write a tell-all book or make a film?"No plans to write any book . I'm the girl who does her work and then disconnects and goes home," she said adding that may be she will come up with her own interior line someday."My own fashion line ... never say never but I like being a stylist much more, breaking down and crafting something beautiful from what designers create. I don't know how much I would enjoy designing. I like interiors though, I may consider that down the line," she said.