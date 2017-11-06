Style Guide to Curate a Classic Yet Contemporary Bridal Trousseau

Every girl grows up dreaming about her wedding day -- be it the grand décor, mouth-watering food, flawless makeup or lavish venues -- but the most important of all is to choose the perfect bridal trousseau. To avoid confusion, one needs to be extremely clear-headed about what one wants to buy as it might lead to a situation where there is too much of the same thing.While sarees will remain one of the essential attire for any bridal trousseau, the contemporary bride is open to adding ready to wear ensembles in her wardrobe. To make the most significant celebration seamless, Meena Bindra, Chairperson of BIBA and Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director of Rangriti, share style tips for the brides-to-be.1. Evergreen Anarkalis: From ace fashion designers to Bollywood beauties, everyone swears by anarkalis for any ethnic occasions. Heavy or light weight anarkalis available in different lengths, designs varied colour palette making them an ideal option for any outing.2. Setting in modern twist with Pashtuni pants: Mixing and matching attires can create extremely stylish looks for any occasion and one doesn't need to even bother about the repetitions. One can opt for trendy pashtuni pants inspired from the nomadic tribes of Kashmir lending a traditional yet contemporary look.3. Reviving the royal styles with Nizami shararas: Experimenting with bottom wears has become the most popular fashion trend in today's time.Reminiscing the styles of the royal Nizams of Hyderabad, flowy bottom wears like nizami shararas are making a comeback. Shararas available in different prints, designs on rich silhouettes like brocades, chanderis and benarasis are adding dimension to the regular outfits. Team it up with statement rings and bracelets to accentuate the look.4. Contemporizing the traditional lehengas: Lehengas are a must have for any bridal trousseau shopping.They not only uphold the traditions of Indian culture but also lend a royal and classy look to the bride. Lehenga can be teamed with a plain blouse, kurti or crop top for after wedding socializing events. Accessorize the outfits with trendy mangtikas, haathphools, statement bracelets or traditional jhumkis to recapture the splendor of the glorious past.5. Layering the regular salwar kameez dupatta: Adding layers to the regular outfits can create an enigmatic expression of one's personal style. A regular salwar kameez can be made glamorous while pairing them with trendy or heavily embellished jackets. One can also pair a lighter dupatta with a heavy embroidered kameez and vice versa helping them to transform into style divas for any occasion. One can choose from the wide colour palette varying from bright colours to pastel shades depending on the occasions.