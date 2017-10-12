Style Guide To Remain Fashionable This Diwali

Festival time not only means fun and food but looking stylish in the best traditional outfits seems to be in the wishlist for every girl. Going for a double layered look to creating unique styles with mix and match can do wonders to your festive fashion, say experts.From embroidered anarkalis to flowy shararas, Meena Bindra, Chairperson of brand BIBA and Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director of Rangriti present some of the best style tips to make your festivities even brighter.: Experimenting with bottom wears have become one of the most popular trends in the fashion circuit. Opt for a printed or a flowy bottom wear like nizami shararas, on rich fabrics such as chanderis, brocades to give an extra dimension to your regular outfit. Team it up with statement rings and bracelets to get the desired impression. The look reminisces the styles of the royal Nizams of HyderabadsAdding layers to regular attire can also work wonders. Wear your regular skirt or lehenga with heavily embellished pathani jackets or exquisite benarasi dupattas to create traditional yet the bohemian look for the festive. A statement clutch and a beautifully designed mangtika can create a style statement this festive.Another trend which is picking up like a rage is the double-layered looks available in different lengths helping to create one's own artistic reflection. Dramatically designed layered kurtis or anarkalis can be teamed with simple churidars bringing back the easy-going styles of Peshwa dynasty.While everyone loves to create one splendid Nawabi look during festivals, intricately designed anarkalis available in wide range of color palette will be a perfect piece to celebrate the grandeur of Indian cultures and traditions. Trendy designs in form of zari, gotta patti works have breathed in a lease of new life to the age old designs recapturing the splendor of the Mughal era.While traditional jhumkis and chandelier earrings accentuate the aura of our traditional ethnic outfits, we will recommend wearing sleek modern stone jewellery this festive as it will provide multiple choices in terms of the colour palette to choose from. Trendy mangtikas, haath phools, statement bracelets, rings have also found immense popularity amongst modern women.