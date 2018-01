Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Style Goals In Her Traditional Avatar; See Pics

Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in the making.One of the most talked about star kids, Suhana, who already has a massive fan following on social media, is a fashionista in her own right. The young lass, who has managed to turn heads dressed in chic and stunning outfits at her recent public appearances, is setting the Internet ablaze once again with her traditional avatar.Suhana, who attended a family wedding in capital New Delhi with her parents, looked like a vision in her latest photos where the next generation star can be seen dressed in an exquisite sage green Monisha Jaising lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals.Take a look.Credit: @ Monisha Jaising Credit: @ Suhana Khan For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana wore a Seema Khan white floral overlay lehenga which she paired with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look. The She looked gorgeous in the attire and pulled off the look with class and style.Take a look.Credit: @ Seema Khan Credit: @ Suhana Khan Credit: @ SRK-Gauri Family Suhana looked glamorous, stylish and yet so traditional in her beautiful outfits. She is certainly giving us some major style goals. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.