Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Style Goals In Her Traditional Avatar; See Pics
Suhana Khan's glamorous traditional avatar was totally on point. Take a look.
(Photo: SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan/ Official Instagram account of Seema Khan and Monisha Jaising)
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in the making.
One of the most talked about star kids, Suhana, who already has a massive fan following on social media, is a fashionista in her own right. The young lass, who has managed to turn heads dressed in chic and stunning outfits at her recent public appearances, is setting the Internet ablaze once again with her traditional avatar.
Suhana, who attended a family wedding in capital New Delhi with her parents, looked like a vision in her latest photos where the next generation star can be seen dressed in an exquisite sage green Monisha Jaising lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals.
Take a look.
Credit: @Monisha Jaising
Credit: @Suhana Khan
For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana wore a Seema Khan white floral overlay lehenga which she paired with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look. The She looked gorgeous in the attire and pulled off the look with class and style.
Take a look.
Credit: @Seema Khan
Credit: @Suhana Khan
Credit: @SRK-Gauri Family
Suhana looked glamorous, stylish and yet so traditional in her beautiful outfits. She is certainly giving us some major style goals. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
One of the most talked about star kids, Suhana, who already has a massive fan following on social media, is a fashionista in her own right. The young lass, who has managed to turn heads dressed in chic and stunning outfits at her recent public appearances, is setting the Internet ablaze once again with her traditional avatar.
Suhana, who attended a family wedding in capital New Delhi with her parents, looked like a vision in her latest photos where the next generation star can be seen dressed in an exquisite sage green Monisha Jaising lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals.
Take a look.
Credit: @Monisha Jaising
Credit: @Suhana Khan
For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana wore a Seema Khan white floral overlay lehenga which she paired with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look. The She looked gorgeous in the attire and pulled off the look with class and style.
Take a look.
Credit: @Seema Khan
Credit: @Suhana Khan
Credit: @SRK-Gauri Family
Suhana looked glamorous, stylish and yet so traditional in her beautiful outfits. She is certainly giving us some major style goals. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modest Messi Says 'He is not Perfect, Needs to Improve Game'
- SRK's Zero To Akshay Kumar's PadMan: 10 Bollywood Films To Look Out For In 2018
- After Obsessing Over Kylie Jenner, Diljit Dosanjh Has Moved On To A New Celebrity Crush
- Brahmastra Begins: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji Reach Israel to Prep For Film
- Suzuki Swift Sport Auto Salon With GSX-1000 Theme To Debut at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon