1-min read

Suhana Khan Is Giving Us Major Style Goals In Her Traditional Avatar; See Pics

Suhana Khan's glamorous traditional avatar was totally on point. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:January 3, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
(Photo: SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan/ Official Instagram account of Seema Khan and Monisha Jaising)
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a star in the making.

One of the most talked about star kids, Suhana, who already has a massive fan following on social media, is a fashionista in her own right. The young lass, who has managed to turn heads dressed in chic and stunning outfits at her recent public appearances, is setting the Internet ablaze once again with her traditional avatar.

Suhana, who attended a family wedding in capital New Delhi with her parents, looked like a vision in her latest photos where the next generation star can be seen dressed in an exquisite sage green Monisha Jaising lehenga hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals.

Take a look.

Credit: @Monisha Jaising

Credit: @Suhana Khan

For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana wore a Seema Khan white floral overlay lehenga which she paired with pretty flower jewelry to complete the look. The She looked gorgeous in the attire and pulled off the look with class and style.

Take a look.

Credit: @Seema Khan

Credit: @Suhana Khan

Credit: @SRK-Gauri Family

Suhana looked glamorous, stylish and yet so traditional in her beautiful outfits. She is certainly giving us some major style goals. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
