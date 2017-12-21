🌈✨ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Oct 21, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

There is no denying the fact that the next generation of stars are far more fashion-conscious than industry seniors were at their age. With the privilege that they are born into and easy accessibility to brands, high-end stores and its products, the young stars-in-the-making are leaving no stone unturned in upping their fashion game, making a style statement and turning into fashionistas even before starting their careers.Therefore, it would be right to say that this year wasn't just about established Bollywood divas and them flaunting their great fashion sense at every occasion, but also about the would-be ones.Hindi film industry's gen next stars including yesteryear beauty Sridevi's beautiful daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's pretty girl Suhana Khan, Amrita Singh-Saif Ali Khan's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan and actor Chunkey Pandey's pretty lass Ananya Pandey, all of whom showed off their fabulous fashion sense at several events and made sure that they looked perfect each time they made an appearance.The pretty ladies, who had quite a few photo-ops in 2017 -- as compared to previous years -- ruled the internet, especially social media, with their stunning photos and impressed fashion aficionados with their sartorial choices.Let's take a look at some of the appearances that the gorgeous women made and what they wore to impress the fashion police.Soon to debut in Karan Johar produced film Dhadak -- a remake of marathi film Sairat -- Janhvi Kapoor has by now won a million hearts online with one stunning appearance after another.From sporting a Manish Malhotra ensemble effortlessly, looking chic in Anamika Khanna separates to turning up in a simple yet chic kurta and owning that casual look, Janhvi sure knows how to slay it in style. A fashionista already, Janhvi's fashion sense comes as innately to her as it did to her mother and now even to her younger sister Khushi Kapoor.Here are some appearances that Janhvi made in 2017 that made people go weak in the knees.Jhanvi Kapoor at House of Wow Dance Class in Bandra West, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)(Photo: Janhvi Kapoor at IFFI 2017/Yogen Shah)[/caption]As we mentioned, the Kapoor sisters are born fashionistas. While Janhvi is soon to debut in films, Khushi too seems ready for the movies.From flaunting her svelte figure in a Moschino crop top and bodycon skirt, looking gorgeous in Manish Malhotra ethnic attire to giving the princess feels in a glittering gown and rocking the retro look, Khushi sure knows how to turn heads every time she steps out.Take a look.(Photo: Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor at the Ambani bash/ Yogen Shah)Khushi Kapoor during Sridevi's Birthday Celebration at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)Touted as a teen icon at just 17, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has time and again taken the social media world by storm with her breathtaking pictures.From showing off her chic casual style, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a Herve Leger fitted tangerine dress, to glittering in gold for mother Gauri Khan's Halloween party and stealing everyone's thunder each time she makes an appearance, Suhana seems to be the next star in the making.Suhana Khan looks stunning at the Gauri Khan's halloween party at Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai on October 27, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening of restaurant 'Arth' designed by Gauri Khan. (Image: Yogen Shah)Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's first child, the ever-so-beautiful Sara Ali Khan will soon be debuting alongside actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. But even before we can watch and approve of Sara's acting abilities, we know for sure that the star has a great fashion sense and that her sartorial choices are something to look forward to.The next generation star -- who has been working out in the gym, taking dance lessons etc to prep for her upcoming film -- has made quite a few stunning appearances this year which set pulses racing and the Internet on fire.Take a look.Actress Amrita Singh and her daughter Sara Ali Khan at a fashion show in New Delhi on Friday. (Image: PTI)Sara Ali Khan at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party hosted at her residence in Mumbai on October 17, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)At 19, you can trust Ananya Pandey to amaze you with her refined fashion sense at any given day. Be it at a movie screening or a girls night out, Ananya is at her A-game when it comes to getting her style right. And going by the confidence with she carries herself, it seems like the young lass is indeed ready to embrace the showbiz world.In fact, Ananya, who recently made her debut at Bal des Debutantes in Paris sporting an off-the-shoulder blue and black shimmery gown, courtesy Jean Paul Gaultier, has already made headlines (quite a few times) for her fashion choices.Take a look.Ananya Pandey attends the Special screening of 'Judwaa 2' at PVR Premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)Ananya Pandey poses for the cameras on her arrival for Deanne Panday's birthday party in Bandra, Mumbai on December 7, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)Although she isn't much talked about on social media, Shanaya surely is the star kid one needs to watch out for. A diva in the making, Shanaya is quite a fashionista in her own right. From looking chic in her casual avatar to slaying it in her party looks, the young lady seems to get everything right each time.Take a look.Shanaya Kapoor spotted leaving to Alibaug to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 52nd birthday. (Image: Yogen Shah)Anil Kapoor with Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor during Karva Chauth festival celebration at his residence in mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)The granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Navya, 19, is already an internet sensation. One of the popular star kids, Navya's has a fan following no less than any star's. And so when the diva makes a public appearance, be it at a party or a casual outing, she makes sure to slay it in style.Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Navya Naveli and Amitabh Bachchan pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Vogue Beauty Awards 2017' on Wednesday in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted enjoying a stroll in Juhu, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)