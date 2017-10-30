GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Suhana Khan Or Malaika Arora Khan: Who Sported The Glittering Gold Outfit Better?

Celebrities including Malaika Arora Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Suzanne Khan and others attended Gauri Khan's Halloween bash, but it was the Badshah of Bollywood SRK's daughter Suhana Khan who stole the limelight from all other guests.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:October 30, 2017, 2:32 PM IST
(Photo: Suhana Khan/ Malaika Arora Khan/ Yogen Shah)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently made headlines for looking effortlessly stunning in an image that Gauri posted on her official Instagram account, turned heads at her mother's star-studded Halloween party on Friday, hosted at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Celebrities including Malaika Arora Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Ileana D'Cruz, Suzanne Khan and others were in attendance at the bash, but it was the Badshah of Bollywood SRK's daughter Suhana Khan who stole the limelight from all other guests.

Suhana, who was the 'star' of the evening, sported a glittering Monisha Jaising gold leopard spotted dress which she teamed with matching gold strappy heels. The young budding fashion icon left her hair open and opte for a no accessories look for the evening.

While it was a great idea to go without accessories, Suhana's makeup could have been a tad bit better than what she had opted for. Otherwise, she looked nothing less than a diva in the shimmery number.

(Photo: Suhana Khan/ Yogen Shah) (Photo: Suhana Khan/ Yogen Shah)

Actress-turned-fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora Khan, who is touted as the hottest mommy in B-town, too sported a golden shimmery ensemble and looked breathtakingly beautiful in the outfit.

Malaika raised the hotness quotient in an custom made Falguni and Shane Peacock glittering gold v-neck mini dress which featured long sleeves and a risque side slit. Malaika styled her attire with matching metallic pumps and a sling bag. No accessories and perfect makeup with her hair left open completed the diva's look.

Malaika glammed up the look with her infectious smile and confident personality.

Take a look.

(Photo: Malaika Arora Khan/ Yogen Shah) (Photo: Malaika Arora Khan/ Yogen Shah)
